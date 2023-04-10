East Charlotte Homicide Victim Identified, Man Arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have identified the victim of a homicide that happened in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the victim is 35-year-old Laura Miller.

On Sunday, officers were called to Southwood Oaks Lane after a woman’s body was found. Medic pronounced Miller deceased at the scene.

During the investigation, police say they identified 36-year-old Miguel Gonzalez Rosales as a person of interest. A BOLO was issued and officers were able to locate Rosales during a traffic stop. He was quickly taken into custody. Rosales is being charged with murder, desecrating a body and auto theft.

We will update this story as more details become available.