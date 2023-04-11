Police Search For Truck After Hit And Run In North Charlotte

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was seriously injured after a hit and run in north Charlotte.

Police say on Monday, just before 11:30 a.m. , officers responded to the 3400 block of Statesville Avenue for a reported hit and run. When they arrived on scene, an unresponsive man was found lying in the road. Medic transported the man to Atrium Health with life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Shayne Waida.

Police say Waida was crossing Statesville Avenue when he was struck by a gold or tan Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck. The truck left the scene. Traffic cameras were able to track the vehicle turning onto Statesville Avenue from Cindy Lane. Police say after the accident the truck was seen turning on LaSalle Street before heading towards I-77.

The truck will have damage to the front end grille and is missing the Ford emblem. Authorities are asking anyone who might be able to identify the driver to contact police.