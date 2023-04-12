Uber Goes Green

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Uber has committed to becoming a zero-emission mobility platform by 2030 in US, Canada, and Europe.

Here’s the news:

Users that go green get a discount. Riders can get up to 25% (up to $10) off two Comfort Electric trips with the code GOELECTRIC.

Uber is offering all-electric rides in 40 total markets in North America including the following: Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore-Maryland, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Montreal (Canada), Nashville, New Jersey, New Orleans, NYC Suburbs, Orange County, Orlando, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St Louis, Tampa Bay, Toronto (Canada), Vancouver (Canada), Washington D.C.

