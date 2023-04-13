Man Dies After Being “Eaten Alive” By Bed Bugs In Fulton County Jail

1/5

ATLANTA, G.A. – An inmate died due to being eaten by bed bugs in an Atlanta jail in Fulton County in 2022.

Lashawn Thompson died on September 13, 2022. He was found dead in a filthy jail cell after being eaten alive by insects and bed bugs, according to his legal team.

His legal team said in a statement that, “Jail records obtained via GA Open Records Requests establish that the detention offices and medical staff at the jail noticed that Thompson was deteriorating, but did nothing to administer aid to him or to help him.” The statement went on to say, “they literally watched his health decline until he died. When his body was found one of the detention officers refused to administer CPR because, in her words, she “freaked out.”

The photos above have been approved for release by his family in an effort to show the conditions of this Georgia jail. According to Thompson’s family, “The cell that Thompson was housed in was not fit for a deceased animal.”

A press conference was held on April 13th as a call for closure, an effort to replace the Fulton County jail, and as an attempt to request an investigation into the incident, as stated by his legal team.