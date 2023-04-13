AM Headlines:

Clouds Fill In, Temps remain warm today

Rain and storms arrive overnight Isolated flooding threat for any storms that train Isolated severe threat w/ damaging wind gusts and large hail possible

Drying out Saturday

Cold front brings a line of showers and storms Sunday Discussion:

Clouds will fill in today as a disturbance in the Gulf lifts north across the southeast. Temps will still warm to the low 80s this afternoon, but it will feel a pinch muggier as moisture stretches back into the region. Showers and a few rumbles arrive tonight. Concern for a few storms to train over the same area. This could lead to flooding, however, rainfall totals overall should be 1/2 to 1″. A stronger storm or two could be capable of producing damaging straight-line winds and hail. Rain clears out Friday night. Drying out and warming back up Saturday. A cold front arrives Sunday bringing showers and storms to the region. Potential for a low-end severe threat with damaging wind being the greatest concern — this will be something to watch over the next couple of days. Drying out early next week with seasonable temps in the low 70s by Monday.