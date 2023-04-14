Central Piedmont To Host Large-Scale Emergency Demonstration With Local First Responders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Central Piedmont Community College, along with CMPD, MEDIC, Charlotte Fire, Charlotte Area Transit System, and more, will hold a large-scale emergency incident response demonstration with students from local healthcare programs.

The purpose of this demonstration is to show response operations for incidents that involve a large number of injured people or mass casualties.

The event will be held Saturday, April 22, from 9. a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Campus Parking Lot 6 on North Kings Drive.

The public is invited to attend and attendees will be able to see the action in person during this live demonstration. Two different scenarios will be conducted including an overturned CATS bus and an explosion. The mass casualty incidents will allow multiple agencies of law enforcement, emergency medical, and hospital personnel to work together so they can be fully prepared for real-life mass casualty incidents. Students who participate will also get to utilize the skills they have learned in their programs of study.

Participants will include students and instructors from Central Piedmont’s basic law enforcement, emergency medical services, nursing, medical assisting, human services, medical laboratory, pharmacy tech, ophthalmic tech, and other programs as they partner with the Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, MEDIC, and CATS.

Additional details

Visitors and volunteers can engage in a tour of Central Piedmont’s new Leon Levine Health Sciences Center, featuring new and advanced state-of-the-art technology. They can also speak with professionals at medical career info tables who will be available to answer questions.