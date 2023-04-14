Historic Little River Waterfront Hosts The 41st World Famous Blue Crab Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront, the World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast with many visitors planning their vacation around this landmark event. The festival features live music, and approximately 300 arts and crafts, specialty food, and business expo vendors. Families are friends are encouraged to be a part of this tradition and join them for thier 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival on May 20th and 21st, 2023.

Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live entertainment, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter. Come find your treasure in Little River, South Carolina.

The World Famous Blue Crab Festival has consistently been awarded the Best Annual Event/Festival on the Grand Strand by readers of the Sun News newspaper for over nine consecutive years.

Event admission is $5 per person, per day. Children 12 & Under are admitted free. Satellite parking and a shuttle are available. For more information on this award-winning festival, please visit BlueCrabFestival.org.