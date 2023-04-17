Breezy Start to the Work Week

AM Headlines:

Breezy day ahead

Sunny and dry for most of the workweek

The 80s return on Wednesday

Rain chances are back in the forecast this weekend (womp, womp) Discussion:

Today will be dry and breezy across the region. Cold front has completely cleared the area, but expect winds to pick up through the afternoon with gusts 20-25 mph today. Highs will reach the low 70s — a few degrees below average under sunny skies. Temps will fall into the mid 40s tonight, the breeze keeping temps from freefalling too much. Highs will gradually begin to climb tomorrow as high pressure takes over control of our weather pattern. This will keep things quiet and warm for most of the week. Temps will reach the low to mid 80s by Wednesday with overnight lows only falling into the mid 50s. No need for the umbrella until this weekend. I know, it’s not ideal but yet another pattern changer arrives this weekend bringing the chance of showers and a few storms to the region. Temps will stumble back below average by Sunday with highs in the low 70s.