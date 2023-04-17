Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Shooting Man In Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police say they are investigating the shooting of a 46-year-old man in Salisbury.

The shooting happened on Sunday, April 16th on Edgedale Drive. Officers were called to the scene but were not able to locate anyone in need of medical attention. A short time later, police say Robert Phillippe arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Phillippe was then transported to another medical facility with a non-life threatening injury. No arrests have been made at this time and no suspect description has been provided. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.