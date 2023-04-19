Toasty Forecast to End the Week

AM Headlines:

Temps soar into the mid 80s today

Sunny and dry through the end of the work week

Rain/storm chances return Saturday Isolated severe threat possible

Frost/freeze possible Mountains to the northern Piedmont Monday AM Discussion:

Toasty weather stretches through the end of the work week. Highs today will skip into the mid 80s under sunny skies. Overnight lows will also be above average — only falling into the mid 50s. Temps will remain hot into Friday. High pressure will move off the coast Friday allowing a cold front to intrude into the region Saturday. This will bring showers and an isolated severe threat Saturday late morning to early afternoon. Temps will drop fast behind the front with highs struggling to break out of the 60s Sunday. Sunday night into Monday will be the coldest with a freeze likely for the mountains and frost possible across the Foothills and northern Piedmont. Temps remain below average into early next week.