Air Quality Alert for Parts of the Region Thursday

AM Headlines:

Code Orange Air Quality Alert Day Ozone = 101 AQI Sensitive Groups should limit time outdoors

Sunny and toasty afternoon

Dry through Friday

Rain and a few stronger storms are possible Saturday

Much cooler next week Discussion:

Although this forecast has been beautiful with dry, sunny, and warm weather — this stagnant high-pressure system and increase in heat has led to elevated ozone levels. Sensitive groups: those with heart and lung disease, children, older adults, and those who work outside strenuously for 6 or more hours a day should limit their time outdoors or get outdoor workouts in early in the morning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. High pressure will begin to shift off the coast tomorrow with clouds filling in late. Showers will be possible overnight as a cold front approaches from the west. A line of storms will begin to form during the afternoon with a damaging wind threat for areas east of I-77. The highest threat of severe weather will be closer to the coast. Temps will cool after the front passes with overnight lows falling into the 30s and 40s Sunday and Monday mornings and daytime highs falling to the 60s and low 70s. Temps will remain cool next week with highs struggling to break out of the low 60s by mid-week as more rain moves into the region.