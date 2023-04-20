Carowinds Implementing Chaperone Policy April 22nd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carowinds will implement a chaperone policy that will take effect Saturday, April 22nd.

This policy will be implemented due to the park noticing increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across the industry and at other major entertainment venues.

Carowinds says they are committed to protecting fun by providing a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for all guests.

Review the Policy details below:

Under this policy, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4:00 p.m. local time to close. The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo identification with date of birth at ticket entry. One (1) chaperone may accompany no more than ten (10) guests ages 15 or younger per day. In addition, the chaperone must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay. Guests ages 15 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection. This chaperone requirement applies to all Carowinds ticket and season pass holders.

For more details on park expectations and code of conduct click here.