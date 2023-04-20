Richard Sheltra Memorial 5K & Fun Run

PINEVILLE, N.C. — This weekend, the community will come together again to honor Richard Sheltra.

Sheltra, a 20-year-old Pineville firefighter was killed in the line of duty on April 30th, 2016.

His mother and father, Linay and Michael Sheltra, stopped by Rising to talk more about his life and legacy and how he’s being honored to this day.

Following his death, his family established a foundation and 5k and fun run in his name.

The Richard Sheltra Memorial Foundation directly supports first responders, Police Officers, Firefighters, EMTs and provides scholarships to those entering public service fields.

The run is Saturday at the Belle Johnston Community Center in Pineville.