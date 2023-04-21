Leadership Cabarrus To Hold Service Day In Support Local Childcare Centers

The 2023 Leadership Cabarrus class is hosting a service day to benefit two local childcare centers. More than two dozen members will participate in beautification efforts for the facilities on Saturday, April 22nd.

Logan Child Development Center in Concord and Faith Christian Academy in Kannapolis will be the two centers that the group will work to enhance.

This year’s class decided that childcare was an area of impact that could be made by this event of service. The event will be held at both locations listed below.

Logan Child Development Center: 185 Rone Ave SW, Concord NC 28025

Faith Christian Academy: 904 Chipola St, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Volunteers can serve these two campuses from 8am to 12pm on Saturday.

Leadership Cabarrus is a program designed by The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus, for business and community leaders in mid- to upper-level positions to educate and enhance awareness of the assets, resources and needs within the Cabarrus County region.