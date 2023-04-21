Storms Possible Saturday

AM Headlines:

Still warm with highs in the mid 80s today

Gusty winds pick up late

Cold front brings rain and a few stronger storms Saturday Isolated severe threat = east of I-77 Damaging Gusts = Biggest Concern

Cooler outlook next week

Wedge will keep things wet and well below average mid-week Highs in the low 60s

Discussion:

Still warm today with highs reaching the mid 80s this afternoon. High pressure moves off the coast with gusty winds picking up this afternoon. Clouds fill in late with showers near daybreak for areas west of I-77. Models are slowing down the timing of the front slightly. This places an isolated severe threat over areas east of I-77 as a line of storms develops near noon. Damaging wind gusts are the biggest concern with the severe threat increasing towards the Triangle. Cooler outlook for the weekend with lows in the low to mid 40s Sunday and Monday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A wedge will develop mid-week keeping temps well below average and conditions cloudy with on and off showers beginning Wednesday.