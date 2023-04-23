BCSO: Lake James Death Investigation

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – An investigation is ongoing after a woman dies while swimming at Lake James on Friday, April 21st.

Burk County Medical Emergency Communication Center responded to a call on Friday at Lake James near the Canal Bridge Boat Access. Deputies say they were told the victim, identified as 27-year-old Hannah Walker suffered an asthma attack while in the water and was no longer breathing.

According to a news release, witnesses say that Walker jumped into the water and she began not feeling well after a few minutes. Walker’s fiance reportedly gave her an inhaler while still in the water, which worsened Walker’s condition. Walker’s fiance and friend attempted to get her back on the boat and to land but experienced difficulty in the process, deputies say. According to a new release a passerby noticed and notified 911 while trying to help.

Upon arrival, officials administered CPR. Lifesaving efforts were made for about 30 minutes before Walker was pronounced dead.

Investigators with the Burke County Sherrif’s Office are currently investigating the incident and are pending autopsy reports.

This is a developing story.