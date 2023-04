CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Fire Department says a home was severely damaged after catching fire in west Charlotte.

STRUCTURE FIRE/ADDRESS UPDATE 8100 block Trotter Rd changed to 4500 block Fox Thorne Dr. Charlotte and @LongCreekFD firefighters controlled the fire in 23 minutes. pic.twitter.com/cbuDW659Hb — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 22, 2023

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a home engulfed in flames on Fox Thorne Lane. No occupants were in the home. The fire was controlled in 23 minutes.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.