Charlotte’s Grilled Cheese Festival Putting A Twist To The Classic Sandwich

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Grilled Cheese Festival is back in Charlotte on April 29th at the South End Station! Event Directors Christian Crute and Karen Mikami stopped by Rising to show off a few of the sandwiches that you can taste at the festival.

VIP tickets will get you early entry, unlimited grilled cheese samples, and 3 beverage tickets. General Admission tickets will get you unlimited grilled cheese samples and 1 beverage ticket.

This has been a very popular event in previous years and based on current ticket tracking, there may be very limited day-of sales so it is best to get your tickets online ASAP!

The menu for the 2023 Grilled Cheese Fest if officially out! You can try a variety of grilled cheeses with jalapeños, pineapple and loaded mac n cheese!

For more information and tickets, click here.