Cooler Week Ahead, Soggy by Mid-Week

AM Headlines:

Freeze warning for mountains until 9 am

Frost Advisory for northern foothills until 9 am

Cloudy across the region

Below average even as clouds clear through the day

A wedge sets up midweek keeping clouds and rain chances in the forecast Discussion:

Cold front sliding east of I-77 this morning. This will bring in some cooler air for us today. A freeze warning is in effect for the mountains and a frost advisory is in effect for the northern foothills until 9 am as temps slide towards daybreak. Clouds will slowly clear through the morning with highs reaching the upper 60s this afternoon — a good 5-10 degrees below average. We’ll stay dry today and tomorrow with temps remaining below average. Highs will once again only reach the upper 60s Tuesday. By Wednesday, a wedge will build into the region keeping clouds locked in place as a series of disturbances bring rain chances through the end of the week. We’ll see a brief break from the clouds and rain Saturday, but a cold front will bring more rain and even a few rumbles by Saturday night into Sunday.