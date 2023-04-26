On and Off Rain Chances

AM Headlines:

Mild and cloudy start

Spotty showers this afternoon

Warmer Thursday

Rain, Storms Thu PM – Friday

Break from Rain Saturday

Cold front brings more rain and storms Sunday

Discussion:

Cloudy and mild today with on and off sprinkles possible. Rain won’t be particularly heavy today, but a few moderate showers possible across the region tonight. We’ll see a lull in rain Thursday with highs rising back into the low 70s. Rain and storms arrive Thursday night with our next disturbance. Rain will continue through the day Friday. Severe threat will be limited, but not completely zero with hail and damaging wind gusts the greatest concern. The good news is that we will see a break in the wet weather for Saturday. Peeks of sunshine will allow temps to warm up into the low 80s. A disturbance from the south will bring rain and storms back into the picture Saturday night through Sunday. The trailing cold front will cross the region early Monday with a mild, but drier outlook to early next week.