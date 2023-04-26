School Resource Officers Continue Active Shooter Training

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







Lincolnton, NC – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers continued active shooter training on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Lincolnton Middle School.

First Sergeant Richard Calhoun conducted the year’s third active shooter/solo response training event for all school resource officers.

Sgt. Calhoun said, “I added the training this school year to help ensure that the SRO’s are prepared to face, and quickly resolve, any potential threat their respective school may encounter. The ultimate and primary goal of every SRO is to ensure the safety of every student and staff member at their school.”

Sgt. Calhoun and Deputy Thomas Laverde coordinated planning for these events. Their goals were to make every exercise as realistic as possible and last night’s event was held in an actual school. The training involved using live simunition rounds which are non-lethal rounds, role players, loud alarms, and other noises such as screams and the sound of live gunfire using blank rounds.

Over the course of the three training exercises, SRO’s went through dozens of different scenarios that involved shoot and no shoot outcomes. Dozens of live simunition rounds were exchanged between the assailant and the SRO’s at each training event.

Sgt. Calhoun thanked Principal Allison Rhyne of Lincolnton Middle School for allowing the Sheriff’s Office to use her campus after hours for these exercises and Capt. Jon Brown, Detective Dylan Houser, and the LCSO Explorer Post 700 members for their assistance in the execution of the training.