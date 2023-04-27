Social Tango Project Coming To Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

CHARLOTTE, NC — Social Tango Project is an evening of live music, dance, authentic tapas, and cocktails, as you become immersed in traditional Argentinian culture and connect with others through the power of dance. Performances will be at Booth Playhouse April 28th-30th.

Join for a theatrical dance performance by some of the industry’s most decorated professional dancers as you follow one woman’s adventure into the irresistible world of tango. After the performance, Booth Playhouse is transformed into a traditional Milonga (dance club) where YOU, no matter your level of expertise, can learn to tango.

You can also enjoy pre-show lectures and a demonstration prior to each Milonga. For those experienced in tango, advanced classes are offered.

Social Tango Project’s mission is to celebrate Tango, share the value of the art form with the community, and inspire audiences to connect and express themselves through the art of Tango social dance.

For more information, click here Social Tango Project