Soggy and Cool Thursday

AM Headlines:

Ongoing Showers

Below Average Temps, Rainy Day

Rain, Some Storms Friday

Clearing Friday PM

Drying out Saturday -YAY!

Return of Showers and Storms Sunday

Cool and Dry Next Week Discussion:

The soggy and cool pattern continues today. We’re waking up to ongoing showers. Rain could be heavy at times today with highs a good 10-15 degrees below average. Low pressure will swing through the region tomorrow morning bringing showers and a few rumbles. Cold front will clear the area Friday PM with clouds clearing a brief opportunity to dry out and warm up with temps reaching the mid 70s on Friday. Saturday will be pleasant and warm with highs reaching the low 80s with peeks of sunshine. Rain chances ramp back up Saturday night with more rain and storms Sunday as a cold front slides through the region. Next week we will finally get a few days to dry out, but temps will be cool with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.