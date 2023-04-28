Two Florence Women Charged Following Death Of A Two Year Old

FLORENCE, S.C.– Two Florence women have been arrested following the death of a two-year-old child on Thursday, April 27th.

According to a news release, SLED charged Maria Osterhout, (31) and Angel Wallace, (31) with a slew of charges including the following:

Maria Osterhout:

3 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child

Homicide by child abuse

Angel Wallace:

Homicide by child abuse

Five counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Osterhout and Wallace were booked at the Florence County Detention Center.

No further details. Check back for updates.