Two Florence Women Charged Following Death Of A Two Year Old

FLORENCE, S.C.– Two Florence women have been arrested following the death of a two-year-old child on Thursday, April 27th.
According to a news release, SLED charged Maria Osterhout, (31) and Angel Wallace, (31) with a slew of charges including the following:
Maria Osterhout:
3 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child
Homicide by child abuse
Angel Wallace:
Homicide by child abuse
Five counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Osterhout and Wallace were booked at the Florence County Detention Center.
No further details. Check back for updates.