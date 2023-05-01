Breezy and Cool Start to May

AM Headlines:

Wind Advisory for Mountains until 8 am W 15-30 Gusts up to 50 mph

Breezy and dry for the rest of the region

Sunny, but below average through late week 8-10 degrees below avg highs

Discussion:

An upper-level low over the Great Lakes will keep things cool and breezy for the first half of the work week. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 am Tuesday for the mountains. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with winds out of the west 15-30 mph. There could be a few showers and a couple of flakes flying near the TN border, but nothing more than a dusting is expected. Across the rest of the area, it will be breezy and dry with winds out of the SW 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will remain below average with temps only reaching the upper 60s through the first half of the week. Winds will remain breezy through Wednesday before finally settling late week. Temps will climb back into the low 70s as we inch closer to the weekend with rain chances returning Friday night into Saturday.

Fun Notes:

Friday, May 5 — Full Flower Moon 1:34 pm — signaling the flowers in bloom

Saturday, May 6 — Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower peak — 10-15 meteors/hr from a dark location; 5-10/hr from the suburbs