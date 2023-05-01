City Of Charlotte Employee Dies In House Fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A City of Charlotte employee was killed in a house fire in northwest Charlotte. Firefighters responded to a home on Elderbank Drive just before 3am on Sunday, April 30th. Upon arrival, firefighters say heavy smoke and fire was venting from the roof of the split-level home.

Fire officials say it took 30 firefighters 23 minutes to bring the fire under control. Robert Wilson, 45, a City of Charlotte employee with the Solid Waste Department died in the fire, according to a news release. Charlotte Fire Department investigators deemed the fire accidental and the cause was due to an electrical problem.