Parent Arrested For Assaulting Rowan County School Bus Driver

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies say a parent has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a Rowan-Salisbury School bus driver.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, April 24, 2023, a school bus from Corriher Lipe Middle School was transporting students home from school. While on the route, the bus driver accidently missed one of the stops. Deputies say a student on the bus brought the stop to the drivers’ attention but before she could “correct the mistake”, the bus driver realized a car was driving behind the bus.

At that point, the student was on the phone with her mother and told the bus driver to immediately stop. The bus driver said she could not because it’s Rowan County School policy to only drop students off at assigned stops. According to the report, the bus driver told the student she would drop the student off at her stop after she completed the upcoming stop.

It was at that stop when deputies say Estella Tucker came onto the bus and hit the bus driver in the right eye with her index finger.

Tucker turned herself in on Saturday. Her next court date is scheduled for June.