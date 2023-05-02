Death Investigation Following Uptown Charlotte Condo Fire

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fire crews are working to determine what caused a fire at an Uptown apartment building.

The fire call came in just after 1 p.m. in the 400 block of West 8th Street. It was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. During a search of the building one person was found deceased according to officials.

Police closed 8th Street and North Graham Street during the investigation. The road has since reopened.

Charlotte Fire officials says four units were affected by the fire. They are working to identify and help the occupants that are displaced.

At least 60 firefighters worked to help bring the fire under control. The cause remains under investigation.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: Address correction from 400 block W 4th St to 400 block 8th St. pic.twitter.com/dpLQHn3Oal — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 2, 2023