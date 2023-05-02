Tasty Tuesday: Crossroads Culinary Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crossroads Culinary has a changing menu that provides unique dishes from around the world while like phillies, gyros, pulled pork and deluxe hot dogs. Chef Matt Meighen has over 25 years of professional culinary experience and has trained in several countries.

Chef Matt is a U.S. Army Veteran and started Crossroads Culinary to provide amazing cuisine at varied locations around the Charlotte area.

Joanna Meighen tells WCCB, the name Crossroads Culinary comes from the idea that the food truck is a ‘crossroads’ is where many different cuisines come together in one place.

Chef Matt also offers cooking classes, catering, a unique line of hot sauces, and consulting.

