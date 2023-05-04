Beautiful Forecast for Star Wars Day

AM Headlines:

Frost Advisory for Mountains

Not as windy today

Sunny and warm afternoon

Clouds fill in Friday

Warm front brings rain chances Saturday

Summer-like pattern next week Highs in the 80s PM Storm Chances

Discussion:

High pressure will keep skies clear today with winds calming across the region. Temps will warm into the low 70s under sunny skies this afternoon. Friday will be a few degrees warmer with temps reaching the mid 70s. A warm front will bring the return of rain chances to the region beginning late Friday night. Saturday will be soggy with highs barely breaking into the mid 60s. We’ll start a warming trend on Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 70s during the afternoon. An early, summerlike pattern will set up for early next week. Highs will reach the mid 80s with afternoon rain and storm chances.