Suspect In Custody After Stabbing on CATS Streetcar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A passenger has serious injuries after a stabbing on a CATS streetcar. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the the 800 block of West Trade Street just before 4 p.m. on Thursday. According to police, there was an altercation and the suspect stabbed the passenger. The suspect then left the scene headed towards I-77 where they were later arrested.

Medic transported the victim to Atrium with life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte Area Transit System sent us the below statement regarding the incident:

“We are aware of the incident. On May 4, at approximately 4 p.m., a passenger was injured during an altercation onboard the CityLYNX Gold Line near Johnson and Wales station. Emergency personnel responded immediately. The injured person was taken by MEDIC to receive medical attention. This is a tragic incident for all parties involved. The safety and well-being of all customers is CATS’ top priority and concern. We are cooperating with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department as they investigate the situation.”

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.