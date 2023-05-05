Small Plane Lands in Catawba River, Two People Inside Uninjured

1/3

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Emergency officials say a small plane landed in the Catawba River on Friday.

The pilot of the plane and a passenger were able to get out of the plane uninjured. The plane was a single-engine Aeronca 7DC. Local emergency officials arrived to the scene just before 10 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.