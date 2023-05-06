SouthEnd ARTS Project P.A.I.R. Exhibit | PHOTOS

1/26

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Project P.A.I.R celebrated its first open studio exhibit at the McColl Center Saturday, May 6th.

The project focuses on collaboration and relationship-building to dig deep into where artists would like their careers to take them. Artists are paid to work free at one of Charlotte’s art facilities alongside a mentor for two months with a material and studio stipend.

The exhibit debuted works from artists Doris Kapner and Dawn Kelley. The two were chosen for the residency program with Project P.A.I.R.

Check out this gallery to see artwork from the Project P.A.I.R Exhibit.

Meet the artists

Doris Kapner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DORIS KAPNER | SCULPTURE | PRINTMAKING (@doriskapner)

Dawn Kelley