Catawba County Man Dies After Car Overturns Several Times

CATAWBA COUNTY – A man died after driving off the side of the road and flipping his car several times on Friday, May, 5th.

Highway Patrol responded to a car crash around 11:30 p.m. on NC 18. Troopers say a 1999 Cadillac Eldorado was traveling north on NC 18 when he drove off the right side of the road and overturned the car several times.

According to a news release, the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 29-year-old Vincent Skidmore was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Skidmore was not restrained by the seatbelt. Preliminary investigation indicates that excessive speed and reckless driving as contributing circumstances, troopers say.