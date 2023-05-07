South Carolina Man Arrested While Out On Bond In Iredell County For Possession Of Fentanyl

1/4 Screen Shot 2023-05-07 at 10.51.25 AM

THE LATEST:

IREDELL, CO., N.C. – After being out on bond for several charges, wanted felon, Muhammad Abdur-Rahim was arrested by Gaston County Police Department on Friday, May 5th.

Abdur-Rahim was wanted on federal charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a felon in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Officers say they located Abdur-Rahim in

the area of McAdenville Road in Belmont, NC.

During a search of Abdur-Rahim’s vehicle, an additional 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was seized, officers say. Abdur-Rahim was served with his outstanding federal arrest warrants as well as new charges for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a news release. Abdur-Rahim is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail with no bond.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A South Carolina man is under arrest after a traffic stop conducted in Iredell County on Monday revealed he was traveling with over 1.4 pounds of Fentanyl in his vehicle, enough to potentially kill 250,000 people according to officials.

On Monday, August 29th, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a BMW sedan with South Carolina Registration Plates for traffic violations.

During the stop, deputies gained enough evidence necessary to search the car.

While searching the vehicle, deputies say they located a concealed handgun and vacuum-packed bags of Marijuana.

As deputies attempted to arrest the suspect driving the vehicle, Muhammad Abdur-Rahim, they say he began to resist and assaulted two deputies.

Police say one of the deputies tried to use a taser on Abdur-Rahim, but was unsuccessful.

Abdur-Rahim was then able to get back into his car and drive away from deputies, according to a news release.

Deputies say they pursed Abdur-Rahim on Interstate 77 South, with additional deputies responding and deploying stop sticks.

However, police say the suspect was able to avoid them and continued onto Highway 21 South.

Deputies say the suspect continued on to the Lowe’s Hardware parking lot, and while exiting the parking lot back onto Highway 21, he accelerated and rammed a sheriff’s marked patrol car.

After ramming the car, deputies say Abdur-Rahim continued his attempt to flee.

Police say he turned into the Iredell County Health Department next, where his car became disabled.

He then fled on foot for a short distance when deputies took him into custody, according to a news release.

After Abdur-Rahim was detained, deputies say they were able to continue searching the vehicle.

Police say the search uncovered a compressed brick of Fentanyl weighing 1.4 pounds, an approximate street value of $125,400.

While the deputies were processing Abdur-Rahim, they determined he is a convicted felon who was released from Federal Prison in 2019 after serving 70- months for firearm-related charges.

Police say Muhammad Zakariyya Abdur-Rahim was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was charged with:

Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Government Official

Felony Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Felony Trafficking of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for the Sale or Use of a Controlled Substance

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

Misdemeanor Carry a Concealed Gun

Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest

Magistrate D. Chambers issued Abdur-Rahim a 500,000.00 dollars secured bond on these charges.