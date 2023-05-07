Summer-Like Pattern Ahead

The second week of May is going to feel a lot like summer. Scattered storms this Sunday evening will clear out overnight as lows bottom out in the 40s and 50s. Warm winds out of the southwest will pair with mostly sunny skies to bring some of the warmest air we’ve seen all year to kick off the workweek. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s on Monday, soaring highs into the upper 80s around the Metro and southward on Tuesday. Some areas could crack 90º for the first time all year on Tuesday. Isolated-to-widely-scattered storms could crop up over the next two afternoons, but most will stay dry.

Slightly cooler air pushes in from the northwest as a cold front slides through the Carolinas Tuesday evening, but Piedmont highs should cling to the 80s for the remainder of the week. Abundant sunshine and noticeably lower humidity will be enjoyed from Wednesday through Friday. A few showers could crop up next weekend, but it’s trending dry and very warm as highs return to the upper 80s.

Tonight: Drying out. Some clearing. Low: 63°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Monday: AM mostly cloudy. PM mostly sunny with a few storms. High: 83°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Monday Night: Mostly clear early, then cloudier with a few storms late. Low: 66°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Tuesday: AM few showers. PM stray storm. High: 88°. Wind: W 5-15.