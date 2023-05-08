Teenage Girl Shot In The Neck At Northeast Charlotte Park

1/5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No arrests have been made after a 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck at Mallard Creek Park.

Witnesses say the teen was sitting in a vehicle just after 3:30pm on Sunday, May 7th when shots were fired. MEDIC took the victim to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

A police report says three total vehicles were hit by gunfire. No other injuries were reported. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. Check back for updates.