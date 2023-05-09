Arrest Made In 28-Year-Old Charlotte Sex Assault Cold Case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have made an arrest in a 28-year-old sex assault cold case investigation.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says, on June 17, 1994, at 1:30 a.m., a 39-year-old victim reported to detectives that an unknown person broke into her residence and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. A sex assault examination was conducted on the victim. Police say additonal testing of evidence was collected and conducted in 2018 and 2019. Forensic samples from the scene were linked to another sex assault that occurred in Columbia, South Carolina in 2010.

Police say detectives utilized forensic genetic genealogy to identify a person of interest. DNA was obtained from the suspect and it matched DNA from both sex assaults.

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, officers arrested James Wayne Ingersoll in Concord. Police have notified the victims of the arrest.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.