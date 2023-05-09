Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire in Union County

1/6

WAXHAW, N.C. — A firefighter with the Wesley Chapel Fire Department was injured while battling a house fire in Waxhaw.

Just before 8 p.m. on Monday, multiple fire crews were dispatched to a fire call in the Weddington Trace subdivision. When crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke and flames were showing from the attic and third floor of the home.

Officials say, while working to extinguish the flames, a firefighter suffered burn injuries and was transported to Atrium Health. The firefigher was discharged on Tuesday but will need follow-up care.

Wesley Chapel Fire Chief Steven McLendon released a statement saying “It is always a difficult time when a firefighter is injured performing their duties. The outpour of support from our community and the fire service community has been overwhelming. Please keep the injured firefighter in your thoughts and prayer as he begins to heal from his injuries. We also ask that your thoughts and prayers are with the family who lost their home during the fire.”

No other injuries were reported and officials say the home is a total loss. The Union County Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation.

*Pictures courtesy of Wesley Chapel Fire Department*