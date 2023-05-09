Tasty Tuesday: Good Habits Juicery

CHARLOTTE, NC — What started off as a daily habit, became a passion and turned into a mission to serve! Good Habits Juicery stop by Rising for Tasty Tuesday to show us how to make acai bowls with the farm to table approach using local farms in our area.

Good Habits Juicery mission is to provide healthy options during every season of life. They believe in a farm to table approach, using our local farms as much as possible and pouring back into our local community by using other surrounding businesses. Everything from their insurance, t-shirts, powders, produce & fruit; it’s all locally sourced.

