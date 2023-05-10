Project Break Point Looks To Create A Tennis and Events Venue

1/6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Plans are underway for Project Break Point, a tennis facility and event venue within the River District in West Charlotte. The venue opens up a land of opportunity for tennis fans across the globe and could create a needed connection to Charlotte. Charlotte now joins nine cities as a host of coveted tennis tournaments including Los Angeles, Miami and Montreal. The soon to be two-week event averages around 350,000 attendees.

With this development, comes the Western & Southern Open, which will feature top tennis talent both male and female. Every August, the tournament puts one of the nine most coveted trophies in the tennis industry on the line.

The River District’s newest venue has the potential to become an international sports district. Not only is the facility designed to give back to the tennis community but connect collegiate and professional athletes alike. This fulfills one of the few sports gaps that Charlotte has, while also introducing natives to a different in-person perspective. Project Break Point looks to create a seamless partnership with the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to create an environment that expands beyond the sport of tennis. It also opens the door for pickleball, which continues to rise in popularity.

The River District quickly became the perfect place for the new venue as it is only 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte with access to several major roadways. Along side tennis, this area also creates an entertainment hub for several events slated in the city’s future.