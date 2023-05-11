CATS Announces Public Meetings For Charlotte Transportation Center Redevelopment Update

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Later this month, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will host two in-person pop-up meetings, as well as one virtual meeting, to educate riders and gather feedback on the environmental process and potential bus routing scenarios for the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) Redevelopment project.

For public meetings occurring in person at the CTC, CATS representatives will be located near the front of the CATS Call Center, Pass Sales and Information Office in the middle of the facility.

CTC Pop-Up Meetings:

Wednesday, May 24, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 25, 2 – 4 p.m.

Virtual Meetings via CATS YouTube:

Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m.

If you require accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or translation services (free of charge), contact CATS Customer Service at 704-336-RIDE (7433) prior to the meeting date.