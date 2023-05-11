Charlotte Center For Legal Advocacy Offers Assistance To Migrants Amid Ending Of Title 42

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( News Release) – Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy announced its commitment to assisting migrants affected by the ending of Title 42, a provision that has been used to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States during times of public health emergencies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) implemented Title 42 in March 2020 as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19.

“With the ending of Title 42 today, the Advocacy Center recognizes the need for urgent support to migrants who may have been impacted by this provision. We are committed to the protection and support of our community and to defending all immigrants—both the newly—arrived and those who have been here longer—in removal proceedings”, affirms Sharon Dove, Director of the Advocacy Center’s Immigrant Justice Program.

The Pro Bono Room consultation empowers the individual to make an informed choice about whether to spend money on legal fees, which can be extraordinarily expensive. Immigrants are also provided with guidance on how to represent themselves pro se. Advocacy Center hours in the Pro Bono Room are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The Charlotte Immigration Court is located at 5701 Executive Center Drive, Charlotte, NC in the fourth-floor suite.

The ending of Title 42 comes at a time when the United States is facing a surge of migrants at the southern border. To stem the flow, the Biden administration will immediately enact a “transit ban” that will deny asylum to vulnerable migrants who do not first attempt to seek asylum in countries through which they transit on their way to the United States. “For us the transit ban policy makes no sense given the political and economic disarray and rampant gang violence in the countries that immigrants pass through on their way from Latin America to the US. Those countries have difficulty protecting their own nationals–let alone newcomers. The transit ban is a thinly-veiled attempt to drastically reduce the number of individuals eligible for asylum by limiting asylum to Mexicans and Canadians.”

Many of these migrants are fleeing violence, poverty, and persecution in their home countries, and are seeking a better life in the United States. Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy recognizes the importance of providing support and assistance to these individuals and is committed to doing everything possible to ensure that their needs are met. “We believe that every person has the right to a safe and dignified life, regardless of where they come from,” said Sharon Dove.

We urgently need community support to ensure that our organization can continue to provide critical assistance to the many vulnerable migrants affected by the end of Title 42. Community donations will enable us to expand our services and support more individuals in need, including those who may have been impacted by the policy changes. To donate you can visit this link https://charlottelegaladvocacy.org/donate/ and help us ensure that no migrant is left without hope. We are here to provide support to those who need it most, and we encourage everyone in need to reach out to us for free assistance: Client Helpline 704-376-1600, Outside Mecklenburg County: 800-438-1254. Línea de Ayuda en Español: 800-247-1931