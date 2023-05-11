Mother’s Day Vegan Brunch with Chef Joya

CHARLOTTE, NC — Chef Joya stopped by Rising to show us how to make a vegan brunch ahead of Mother’s Day. Chef Joya prepared a Mediterranean omelette-in-a-Bag along with her mama’s biscuits. The recipes are included below.

My Mama’s Biscuits

Ingredients:

3 cups self-rising flour

¼ cup agave nectar

½ tsp salt

1 pound cold vegan butter, cut into chunks

¼ cup vegan buttermilk (almond milk with ½ tsp lf apple cider vinegar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425° F

In a large bowl, combine all dry ingredients. Use a pastry cutter to cut cold butter, and add into flour mixture. You want small butter bits to be visible in the dough, so do not overwork it.

Add in, sparingly, the vegan buttermilk and agave nectar. Mix just enough to combine the ingredients. Note: The dough will be sticky.

Generously flour the surface you will be using to roll out the dough.

Sprinkle flour on top of the dough to prevent it from sticking. Gently knead the dough about five times. If the dough is very sticky, spring additional flour.

Pat the dough out to 1-inch thickness, and cut with a biscuit cutter of a glass cup.

Place the biscuits on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 12 – 15 minutes, or until the tops of the biscuits are golden brown.

Remove the biscuits from the over and brush the tops with melted butter.

*Optional: Serve with my Country Gravy.

Mediterranean Omelette-in-a-Bag

Ingredients:

1 bottle of Just Egg

1 10 oz bag spinach

¾ cup red and yellow bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup red onion, diced cup

1 portabella mushrooms, sliced

½ tsp Himalayan salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ cup tomatoes, diced

1 tbsp parsley

2 tbsp vegan feta

1 tsp olive oil

A pinch of black salt

One dash of hot sauce of choice

4 BPA-free, quart-sized, sealable bags

Directions:

Bring 6 cups of water to a boil.

Add olive oil and onions to a saucepan, and cook for 1 minute.

Add mushrooms, spinach, red and yellow peppers, and cook for 2 minutes.

Mix Just Egg, Himalayan salt, black pepper, hot sauce, and black salt in a bowl.

Divide the vegan egg mixture between four BPA-free, quart-sized, sealable bags.

Evenly distribute the vegetable mixture to each bag.

Seal each bag and drop in water; make sure the top of the bag is facing upward.

Cook for 10 minutes, or until firm to the touch.

Removed from water and roll omelette’s onto a plate.

Top with fresh diced tomatoes, parsley, and vegan feta.

For more information, click here.