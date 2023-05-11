Talk, Truth, Tea: Dolly Parton Ready To Rock Out & De Niro’s Baby Mama Identified

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Dolly Parton is proving she isn’t just a country girl. The music legend has an upcoming rock album due out in November. The first song from the project is out today. It’s called “World On Fire”. The album will include covers of “Purple Rain”, “Every Breath You Take” and “We Are The Champions”. Parton will also serve as host of the ACM Awards tonight.

Robert De Niro’s baby news is still making headlines and now his co-star is revealing who the mother of the child is. Kim Catrell told one organization that the woman’s name is Tiffany Chen. Catrell shared the news on the red carpet last night at the premiere of the movie, “About My Father” which she co-stars in alongside De Niro.