Three Ways To Enjoy Mother’s Day In The Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mother’s Day is here! Whether you’re a mother yourself, or you’re looking for a way to treat your mom, these three activities are a great way to commemorate all-mother in the Queen City.

1. Mother’s Day At Stowe Botanical Garden

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden will pay tribute to moms throughout the region by offering free admission for moms all weekend May 13 and 14. Moms and their families are invited to stroll the Gardens, listen to live music, shop in The Garden Store, dine at food trucks, and enjoy a beverage. Click here for more information.

2. MOMday FUNday At Hi-Wire Brewery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hi-Wire Brewing Charlotte (@hiwirebrewing_clt)

Hi-Wire is hosting a special Mother’s Day event on Sunday, May 14, 2023, from 12 to 4 p.m. While moms enjoy a day of free childcare, coffee, ice cream and mimosa flights, and non-alcoholic slushies, kids will make them cards in the craft corner.

3. Mother’s Day Museum Trip

The Mint Museum Uptown is offering free admission for mothers from 12 pm – 6 pm.