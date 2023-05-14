Tom Cruise Jams Out At The Janet Jackson ‘ Together Again’ Concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Janet Jackson charms her fans with her performance including an unexpected fan, actor Tom Cruise.
Janet Jackson held a concert at the PNC Music Pavillion Friday, May 12th. Jackson brought along a fan favorite to help her rock out as rapper Ludacris opened for her show.
Charlotte’s celebrity finder account ‘Charlotte Paparazzi’ posted a tweet revealing the “Top Gun: Maverick” star at the show, which is captured below.
Jackson then tweeted a photo of the two smiling on Saturday, May 13th.
The Charlotte performance is the first show of her ‘Together Again tour.