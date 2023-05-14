Tom Cruise Jams Out At The Janet Jackson ‘ Together Again’ Concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Janet Jackson charms her fans with her performance including an unexpected fan, actor Tom Cruise.

Janet Jackson held a concert at the PNC Music Pavillion Friday, May 12th. Jackson brought along a fan favorite to help her rock out as rapper Ludacris opened for her show.

Charlotte’s celebrity finder account ‘Charlotte Paparazzi’ posted a tweet revealing the “Top Gun: Maverick” star at the show, which is captured below.

Jackson then tweeted a photo of the two smiling on Saturday, May 13th.

T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together 😊#TogetherAgainTour 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/Jow7KHF5ar — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 13, 2023

The Charlotte performance is the first show of her ‘Together Again tour.