CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Paramedic with Mecklenburg County EMS died while on duty following a medical emergency on May 13th, according to a post made on social media by MEDIC.

The Mecklenburg County EMS Agency released a statement expressing their condolences for Paramedic Mark Hayes who died on Saturday. There is no word on the cause of Hayes’ death. Hayes worked at MEDIC since 1997.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for a way to make Donations in Hayes’ name. Click HERE to donate.