Talk, Truth, Tea: Tom Cruise Spotted At Janet Jackson’s Charlotte concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Action star, Tom Cruise helped Janet Jackson turn the Queen City into the Rhythm Nation. Cruise was spotted in the audience as the music legend brought her “Together Again” tour to the PNC Music Pavillion on Friday night. The actor even posed for a selfie with some fans in the audience. After the concert, Jackson and Cruise hung out backstage and posed for a picture that Jackson posted on her Instagram account. There have been a number of celebrities who have come to Jackson on tour. Angela Basset, Quest Love, Ciara and Katie Holmes have all been seen jamming in the audience.

There is good news about Jamie Foxx, His daughter, Corrine, updated fans on his condition. After rumors that he was near death, she says he has been out of the hospital and that even played “Pickle Ball” recently. Foxx was admitted to an Atlanta hospital weeks ago after suffering a medical complication while filming his Netflix movie, “Back In Action” which co-star Cameron Diaz.