Wiggin Out For Carolina Breast Friends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Breast Friends is celebrating their 20th anniversary. The organization offers programs and services to those battling breast cancer. Lauren McDonald went to The Pink House to learn more about the group’s Wiggin Out Awareness and Fundraising Campaign.

Carolina Breast Friends is not nationally funded. The FREE programs and services provided are all paid for by predominately Charlotte based donors.

We are not about cancer research as people often assume, we provide FREE care and support to anyone anywhere on their breast cancer journey.

We provide a one-on-one mentoring program; matching someone battling breast cancer with someone who has been on that similar journey before them so they don’t have to walk it alone.

We have a Pink House Boutique where we do personal fittings for wigs, breast prostheses and mastectomy bras, as well as provide personal wellness and care services and chemotherapy comfort bags.

We currently have 20 Charlotte VIPs who have committed to wear a pink wig for the entire month of May to raise awareness and funds for us. We have Charlotte banking executives, a former NBA player, an actress/singer, a female restaurant owner and chef, and an airline pilot to name just a few of our 20. In fact he is the husband of our husband and wife team where the wife is recovering from her final surgery after her recent double mastectomy.

Our “big wigs” are doing events all over the city so keep an eye out for them and don’t forget to donate when you see them.

